Nikola Delivers First Tre Battery-Electric Trucks To Total Transportation Services
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) has delivered the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services Inc (TTSI), a port trucking company in Southern California.
  • The Nikola Tre BEV is designed for local deliveries up to 350 miles. 
  • The pilot trucks are expected to expedite zero-emission transportation solutions at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.
  • Based on satisfactory completion of the vehicle trials and subject to TTSI obtaining specific government funding, thirty BEVs are projected to follow later in 2022, and 70 FCEVs are anticipated to start in 2023.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 5.69% at $9.94 on the last check Friday.

