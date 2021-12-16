JanOne Subsidiary Gets $1.6M Recycling Contract In Virginia, North Carolina
- JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) subsidiary ARCA Recycling, Inc. has received a contract to provide appliance recycling services to customers of a major electric utility in Virginia and North Carolina.
- The total value of the contract awarded is estimated to be ~$1.6 million.
- The program will run through 2023 and encourages the early retirement of low-efficiency refrigerators and freezers.
- Appliances collected will be recycled at ARCA Recycling's regional recycling center in the Northeastern U.S.
- Price Action: JAN shares are trading lower by 5.39% at $3.86 on the last check Thursday.
