JanOne Subsidiary Gets $1.6M Recycling Contract In Virginia, North Carolina
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
  • JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) subsidiary ARCA Recycling, Inc. has received a contract to provide appliance recycling services to customers of a major electric utility in Virginia and North Carolina.
  • The total value of the contract awarded is estimated to be ~$1.6 million.
  • The program will run through 2023 and encourages the early retirement of low-efficiency refrigerators and freezers.
  • Appliances collected will be recycled at ARCA Recycling's regional recycling center in the Northeastern U.S.
  • Price Action: JAN shares are trading lower by 5.39% at $3.86 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

