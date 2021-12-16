 Skip to main content

DHL Partners With TuSimple, Orders 100 Autonomous Trucks
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
  • Deutsche Post AG's (OTC: DPSGY) DHL Supply Chain has entered into a strategic collaboration to adopt, integrate and scale TuSimple Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: TSP) autonomous trucking technology into its operations. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The partnership is part of DHL's Accelerated Digitalization strategy and focuses on addressing the logistics industry's most pressing challenges.
  • DHL has reserved 100 autonomous trucks co-developed by TuSimple and Navistar in the U.S.
  • In early December, DHL began daily freight haul operations using TuSimple's San Antonio-to-Dallas Autonomous Freight Network (AFN).
  • "We're excited to be working with DHL, one of the world's largest logistics leaders, to help them adopt, integrate and scale our autonomous trucking technology into their operations," said Cheng Lu, President, and CEO, TuSimple.
  • Price Action: TSP shares are trading lower by 3.16% at $32.14 on the last check Thursday.

