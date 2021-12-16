 Skip to main content

Why Affirm Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2021 2:07pm   Comments
Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM), are trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook.

The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now plans to trim its monthly Treasury and mortgage-backed security purchases by $30 billion a month starting next month. The new pace is expected to put an end to bond buying by March.

The Fed also announced that it would leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero percent. The announcement paves the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, which could weigh on tech and growth stocks.

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

AFRM Price Action: Affirm has traded as high as $176.65 and as low as $46.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 12% at $97.63 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

