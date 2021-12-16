 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Turning Point Brands Appoints Yavor Efremov As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Turning Point Brands Appoints Yavor Efremov As CEO
  • Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) has appointed Yavor Efremov as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 11, 2022.
  • Efremov will succeed Larry Wexler, who will retire as CEO in January 2022. Wexler will remain on the Board of Directors.
  • Before joining Turning Point Brands, Efremov served as the CEO of Motorsport Network. He also served as a senior executive at Liberty Media Corp.
  • He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University. 
  • Price Action: TPB shares traded higher by 3.53% at $36.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPB)

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Underperform, Policy Moves, Earnings, Pitbull, Lil Kim, Justin Bieber, Martha Stewart And More
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands' Stock Plunges As It Misses On Q3 2021 Revenue, Lowers Its 2021 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Earnings Preview For Turning Point Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com