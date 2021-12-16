Turning Point Brands Appoints Yavor Efremov As CEO
- Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) has appointed Yavor Efremov as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 11, 2022.
- Efremov will succeed Larry Wexler, who will retire as CEO in January 2022. Wexler will remain on the Board of Directors.
- Before joining Turning Point Brands, Efremov served as the CEO of Motorsport Network. He also served as a senior executive at Liberty Media Corp.
- He holds a J.D. from Yale Law School and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.
- Price Action: TPB shares traded higher by 3.53% at $36.68 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management