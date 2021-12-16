 Skip to main content

Ford Launches Ford Pro Charging For Commercial EVs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Ford Launches Ford Pro Charging For Commercial EVs
  • Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: FFord Pro has launched a Ford Pro Charging solution for commercial electric vehicle charging.
  • Ford noted that Ford Pro makes it easier for its customers to operate their whole fleet once electric versions of the Transit and F-150 are added to the fleet.
  • As more commercial customers want to switch to electric vehicles, Ford Pro Charging will help ease this shift by delivering intuitive software and commercial hardware infrastructure to support charging and energy management.
  • Ford Pro Charging will provide integrated end-to-end charging solutions, including consultation on depot site design, installation, operations, maintenance, and support, all backed by Ford Pro.
  • Ford Pro predicts annual U.S. industry sales of full-size all-electric trucks and vans in the commercial and government segments to be over 300K by 2030. 
  • Price Action: F shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $20.52 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

