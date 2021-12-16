Arrival Reveals Prototype Of Ride Hailing Electric Car
- Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) has revealed the first finished prototype of the Arrival Car.
- The Arrival electric Car has been designed specifically for the ride-hailing industry, partnering with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) drivers.
- Arrival partnered with Uber to develop a purpose-built electric vehicle (EV) for ride-hailing drivers earlier this year.
- Arrival said its vehicle has exceptional visibility and comfort - with legroom twice as large as an average car of the same length.
- The company noted the prototype finished on schedule and is ready for testing in the new year. It plans to incorporate the feedback into the next design phase.
- "Over the past six months, we have been working closely with Uber's drivers to create a vehicle specifically for the ride hailing industry, and making it affordable, durable and great to look at," said Tom Elvidge, EVP Vehicle Platforms at Arrival.
- Price Action: ARVL shares are trading higher by 4.05% at $7.70 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
