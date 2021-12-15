 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why C3 AI Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2021 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Why C3 AI Shares Are Rising Today

C3.Ai (NYSE: AI) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a $100 million buyback.

The C3 AI board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million of C3 AI’s common stock over the next 18 months. The timing and number of shares actually purchased under the program will depend on market conditions and applicable legal requirements.

At the end of fiscal second quarter 2022, C3 AI had approximately $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments on the balance sheet.

"We believe strongly in the opportunities ahead for C3 AI, and our potential for creating significant long-term value for all our stakeholders as we execute on our strategic vision," said Thomas Siebel, CEO of C3 AI. "We see this as an attractive use of capital while still allowing us to invest in our growth."

C3 AI is an enterprise AI software company.

See Also: Why Bitcoin Mining Stock Cleanspark Is Falling Today

AI Price Action: C3 AI has traded as high as $183.90 and as low as $27.52 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.88% at $33.95 at time of publication.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AI)

C3.ai Declares Share Buyback Of Up To $100M; Shares Pop
C3.ai Shows Strength As It Tries To Climb Back Into Pattern
Why C3 AI Shares Are Trading Higher Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Thomas Siebel why it's movingNews Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com