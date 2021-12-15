 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

C3.ai Declares Share Buyback Of Up To $100M; Shares Pop
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
C3.ai Declares Share Buyback Of Up To $100M; Shares Pop
  • Enterprise AI software company C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) board authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $100 million over the next 18 months.
  • C3.ai held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 31.
  • "We believe strongly in the opportunities ahead for C3.ai and our potential for creating significant long-term value for all our stakeholders as we execute on our strategic vision," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO of C3.ai. "We see this as an attractive use of capital while still allowing us to invest in our growth."
  • Price Action: AI shares traded higher by 7.99% at $33.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AI)

C3.ai Shows Strength As It Tries To Climb Back Into Pattern
Why C3 AI Shares Are Trading Higher Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?
Why C3.ai Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com