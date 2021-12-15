 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lowe's Expects FY22 Sales To Miss Consensus, Adds $13B To Repurchase Authorization
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Lowe's Expects FY22 Sales To Miss Consensus, Adds $13B To Repurchase Authorization
  • Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOWreiterated its outlook for operating results for FY21 total sales to be about $95 billion, versus the consensus of $95.65 billion.
  • The company expects FY21 gross margin of 33.10% and an operating income margin of 12.4%.
  • For FY22, Lowe's expects sales of $94 billion - $97 billion, including the 53rd week, versus the consensus of $97.66 billion. It sees EPS of $12.25 - $13.00 versus the consensus of $12.94.
  • The company expects comparable sales of decline 3% - flat and an operating income margin of 12.5% - 12.8%.
  • Buyback: Lowe's has authorized a new $13 billion common stock repurchase program, adding to the previous program's balance, which was $7.3 billion as of December 14, 2021. The company now has total share repurchase authorization of ~$20 billion.
  • Price Action: LOW shares are trading lower by 2.55% at $246.01 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOW)

Why Lowe's Shares Are Trading Lower Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Lowe's Companies Inc.
Wells Fargo Rates Four Cannabis Stocks – Scotts Miracle-Gro Is 'Flashing Green' As Buy Opportunity
Why This Oppenheimer Analyst Upgrades Home Depot
Expert Ratings For Lowe's Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com