 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Popeyes Brand Enters France In Partnership With Napaqaro
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Popeyes Brand Enters France In Partnership With Napaqaro
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) quick-service restaurant brand, Popeyes, has signed an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with French restaurant group, napaqaroto develop and grow the Popeyes brand in France and Monaco. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • The partnership plans to open hundreds of restaurants across multiple formats over the years. The first Popeyes in France is set to open in 2022.
  • "This is another significant step in Popeyes' European journey and follows successful entries into Spain and most recently the UK," said president David Shear.
  • Popeyes aims to replicate its famous chicken for French guests using fresh and locally sourced French chicken. 
  • Price Action: QSR shares closed lower by 1.37% at $57.71 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

Where Restaurant Brands Intl Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
5 Restaurant Stocks To Watch After Jack In The Box Buys Del Taco: Are More Deals Coming?
Order Food Delivery With GrubHub To Earn Free Bitcoin: Here's The Details
This Fast-Food Company Says Its Strategy Helped it Achieve Record Growth Even During COVID-19 — Here's How it Did it
Restaurant Brands To Acquire Firehouse Subs: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com