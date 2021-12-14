 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are trivago Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are trivago Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions caused a spike in cancellation rates, hitting growth in traffic related to holiday travel planning, online hotel search platform trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG), Reuters reports.
  • The cancellation rates surged 35% since November, with holiday travel-planning-related traffic falling 10%.
  • Most travelers chose domestic destinations.
  • The overall traffic around holiday travel planning slowed, growing by 4% since the variant erupted.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning of a "tidal wave" of new cases, the country reporting the first publicly confirmed death, has triggered widespread panic.
  • Price Action: TRVG shares traded lower by 3.79% at $2.03 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRVG)

27 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
92 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
Trivago Registers 26% Growth In Q3 Qualified Referrals; James Carter To Resign From Management Board
Why Are MakeMyTrip Shares Trading Higher Today?
Goldman Sachs Says 2022 Could Be the Year of Stock Buybacks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com