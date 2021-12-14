Why Are trivago Shares Trading Lower Today?
- Concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and travel restrictions caused a spike in cancellation rates, hitting growth in traffic related to holiday travel planning, online hotel search platform trivago NV (NASDAQ: TRVG), Reuters reports.
- The cancellation rates surged 35% since November, with holiday travel-planning-related traffic falling 10%.
- Most travelers chose domestic destinations.
- The overall traffic around holiday travel planning slowed, growing by 4% since the variant erupted.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's warning of a "tidal wave" of new cases, the country reporting the first publicly confirmed death, has triggered widespread panic.
- Price Action: TRVG shares traded lower by 3.79% at $2.03 on the last check Tuesday.
