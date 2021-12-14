CNH Industrial's IVECO, Air Liquide Partner To Develop Hydrogen Mobility In Europe
- CNH Industrial NV's (NYSE: CNHI) commercial vehicles brand IVECO and Air Liquide SA (OTC: AIQUF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen mobility in Europe. Deal terms not disclosed.
- The companies will study the roll-out of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric long-haul trucks coupled with the deployment of a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refueling stations along the main trans-European transport corridors.
- This partnership is in line with the companies' ongoing collaboration in the HyAMMED (Hydrogène à Aix-Marseille pour une Mobilité Ecologie et Durable) project in the South of France, to develop the first European fleet of fuel-cell electric 44-tonne trucks.
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $17.68 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
