CNH Industrial's IVECO, Air Liquide Partner To Develop Hydrogen Mobility In Europe
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 6:55am   Comments
CNH Industrial's IVECO, Air Liquide Partner To Develop Hydrogen Mobility In Europe
  • CNH Industrial NV's (NYSE: CNHI) commercial vehicles brand IVECO and Air Liquide SA (OTC: AIQUFsigned a Memorandum of Understanding to develop hydrogen mobility in Europe. Deal terms not disclosed.
  • The companies will study the roll-out of heavy-duty fuel-cell electric long-haul trucks coupled with the deployment of a network of renewable or low-carbon hydrogen refueling stations along the main trans-European transport corridors. 
  • This partnership is in line with the companies' ongoing collaboration in the HyAMMED (Hydrogène à Aix-Marseille pour une Mobilité Ecologie et Durable) project in the South of France, to develop the first European fleet of fuel-cell electric 44-tonne trucks.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading higher by 0.74% at $17.68 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

