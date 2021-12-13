 Skip to main content

Magna's All-Electric Powertrain To Debut In 2022
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 10:00am   Comments
  • Magna International Inc’s (NYSE: MGA) all-electric connected powertrain, the EtellingentReach, is set to debut on a new entrant vehicle in 2022.
  • The system is comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes, and leverages advanced software to maximize vehicle range and driving dynamics.
  • eDrive technology advancements in the EtelligentReach achieve a range increase of up to 145 km/90 miles or 30% compared to certain production BEV vehicles in the segment.
  • The company will be showcasing the innovations at its booth in the West Hall at CES 2022.
  • Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $78.52 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

