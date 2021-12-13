Magna's All-Electric Powertrain To Debut In 2022
- Magna International Inc’s (NYSE: MGA) all-electric connected powertrain, the EtellingentReach, is set to debut on a new entrant vehicle in 2022.
- The system is comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes, and leverages advanced software to maximize vehicle range and driving dynamics.
- eDrive technology advancements in the EtelligentReach achieve a range increase of up to 145 km/90 miles or 30% compared to certain production BEV vehicles in the segment.
- The company will be showcasing the innovations at its booth in the West Hall at CES 2022.
- Price Action: MGA shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $78.52 on the last check Monday.
