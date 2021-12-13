 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen Calls Amazon As Best Idea For 2022, Top Mega-Cap Pick
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen Calls Amazon As Best Idea For 2022, Top Mega-Cap Pick
  • Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised the price target on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $4,500 from $4,300, implying 30.7% upside, and keeps an Outperform.
  • Blackledge called Amazon his Best Idea for 2022 and top mega-cap pick. 
  • The analyst expects accelerating sales growth in the second quarter of 2022 as e-commerce comps ease. 
  • Amazon's one-day and same-day offering bolstered by "historic fulfillment investments" since 2020 that can drive higher conversion and fuel potential upside to his forecast. 
  • He also believes robust growth at AWS and the advertising business will drive operating margin expansion.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.18% at $3,404.34 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2021MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

3 Stocks To Play The 'Massive EV Market Opportunity' Heading Into 2022
Why Amazon Shares Present 'A Lot Of Opportunity' At Current Levels
Amazon is About to Shake Up Grocery Delivery
Goldman Sachs Sees Sharp Upside In HubSpot; Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' Rating
Rivian R1T Named 2022 MotorTrend Truck Of The Year: What Investors Should Know
Metaverse Company InfiniteWorld Going Public In SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARNANeedhamDowngrades
BLUEvercore ISI GroupMaintains20.0
SEVCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On23.0
DKNGMoffettNathansonInitiates Coverage On36.0
SEVBerenbergInitiates Coverage On21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com