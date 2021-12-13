Cowen Calls Amazon As Best Idea For 2022, Top Mega-Cap Pick
- Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised the price target on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $4,500 from $4,300, implying 30.7% upside, and keeps an Outperform.
- Blackledge called Amazon his Best Idea for 2022 and top mega-cap pick.
- The analyst expects accelerating sales growth in the second quarter of 2022 as e-commerce comps ease.
- Amazon's one-day and same-day offering bolstered by "historic fulfillment investments" since 2020 that can drive higher conversion and fuel potential upside to his forecast.
- He also believes robust growth at AWS and the advertising business will drive operating margin expansion.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.18% at $3,404.34 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
