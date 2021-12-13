 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:43am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:TMBR) - P/E: 3.19
  2. Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) - P/E: 8.59
  3. Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) - P/E: 7.57
  4. Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 6.54
  5. National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) - P/E: 6.81

Timber Pharmaceuticals looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.08, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). This quarter, Tivity Health experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.48 in Q2 and is now 0.42. Tenet Healthcare has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.99, which has increased by 25.16% compared to Q2, which was 1.59. This quarter, Quidel experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.75 in Q2 and is now 5.36. National Healthcare has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.96, which has decreased by 2.04% compared to Q2, which was 0.98. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.05%, which has increased by 0.33% from last quarter's yield of 2.72%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (TVTY + TMBR)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec. 6-Dec. 11): Daré FDA Decision, Adcom Tryst For Reata, Multiple Conference Presentations And More
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 60 Points; Federal Reserve Slows Down Bond Buying
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Drops Over 3%; R.R.Donnelley & Sons Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com