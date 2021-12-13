Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:TMBR) - P/E: 3.19 Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) - P/E: 8.59 Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) - P/E: 7.57 Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 6.54 National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) - P/E: 6.81

Timber Pharmaceuticals looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of -0.08, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). This quarter, Tivity Health experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.48 in Q2 and is now 0.42. Tenet Healthcare has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.99, which has increased by 25.16% compared to Q2, which was 1.59. This quarter, Quidel experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.75 in Q2 and is now 5.36. National Healthcare has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.96, which has decreased by 2.04% compared to Q2, which was 0.98. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.05%, which has increased by 0.33% from last quarter's yield of 2.72%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.