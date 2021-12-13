5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) - P/E: 7.63 SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) - P/E: 7.88 Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) - P/E: 4.36 Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) - P/E: 4.04 China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) - P/E: 4.42

Most recently, Arbor Realty Trust reported earnings per share at 0.47, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.22%, which has decreased by 0.51% from 7.73% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, SL Green Realty experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.6 in Q2 and is now 1.78. SL Green Realty does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Annaly Capital Management has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.28, which has decreased by 6.67% compared to Q2, which was 0.3. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.35%, which has increased by 0.02% from 10.33% last quarter.

Invesco Mortgage Capital looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.1, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.32%, which has increased by 2.32% from 9.0% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, China HGS Real Estate experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.1 in Q2 and is now 0.14.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.