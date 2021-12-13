Elon Musk Takes A Dig At F1 Zoom Sponsorship

As the 2021 Formula One season reached its conclusion on Sunday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk touched on the matter in a Twitter post, taking a dig at Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) sponsorship of the series.

What Happened: Musk who has developed a reputation for posting memes on the social media platform, alluded to the noise one would hear when a Formula 1 car "zooms" past them, by insinuating that the Zoom sponsorship hoardings around the circuit were acting as subtitles.

Zoom announced a multi-year partnership with Formula One in March earlier this year, with the company providing F1 with communication services.

Musk's post came as the sport witnessed one of its most gripping seasons in years with Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hosting one of the most thrilling finales in the history of the sport.

In what was a thrilling conclusion to the championship, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen pipped Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to the title after a controversial Safety Car decision handed the Dutchman the advantage.

Price Action: Zoom shares traded 0.9% higher at $187 in the pre-market session on Monday.