 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Takes A Dig At F1 Zoom Sponsorship

Rahul Sharan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 5:30am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Takes A Dig At F1 Zoom Sponsorship

As the 2021 Formula One season reached its conclusion on Sunday, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk touched on the matter in a Twitter post, taking a dig at Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) sponsorship of the series.

What Happened: Musk who has developed a reputation for posting memes on the social media platform, alluded to the noise one would hear when a Formula 1 car "zooms" past them, by insinuating that the Zoom sponsorship hoardings around the circuit were acting as subtitles.

Zoom announced a multi-year partnership with Formula One in March earlier this year, with the company providing F1 with communication services.

Musk's post came as the sport witnessed one of its most gripping seasons in years with Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix hosting one of the most thrilling finales in the history of the sport. 

In what was a thrilling conclusion to the championship, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen pipped Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to the title after a controversial Safety Car decision handed the Dutchman the advantage.

Price Action: Zoom shares traded 0.9% higher at $187 in the pre-market session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + ZM)

Astronaut On SpaceX's Inspiration4 Mission Took A Meteorite To Space And Back, In A First
This Tech Giant Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week
Tesla China Has 'Come A Long Way In No Time:' Exec Says Giga Shanghai 2021 Production To Cross 500,000 Units
This Vietnamese EV Maker Eyeing To Take On Tesla Next Year In US Has Started Work On $174M EV Battery Plant
Famed Robot-Run ETF Buys Back Into Tesla Heavily After Booking Profits Earlier — Here Are Its Other Bets
Tesla Cybertruck Can Be Wrapped In Any Color That's Not 'Nothing,' Says Elon Musk, Invoking Henry Ford
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Formula OneNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com