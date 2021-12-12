 Skip to main content

Alibaba Sacks Female Employee Who Accused Former Manager Of Sexual Assault: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2021 11:31am   Comments
The sex assault scandal that rocked Alibaba Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BABA) has claimed another scalp, this time it was that of the affected party.

The female employee who accused her manager of sexually assaulting her in August was terminated in November, according to reports citing local government-backed Chinese newspaper Dahe Daily.

The newspaper also published a copy of what the aggrieved employee claimed to be her termination letter.

In the letter, Alibaba disregarded the employee's accusations, stating she had spread false information about being assaulted and about the company ineptly handling the case.

Alibaba also said the whole episode "caused strong social concern" and badly impacted the company, according to the letter.

In response to the termination, the employee said she hasn't made any mistakes and will legally fight against the company's action, the newspaper reported.

Although the accused manager was sacked by Alibaba, a criminal case that was filed against him was later dropped. He is however still thought to be under a police investigation.

The case is a watershed moment as it highlights the harassment faced by women in workplaces in China.

Alibaba shares closed Friday's session down 0.93% at $125.06.

Related Link: Why This Alibaba Bull Is Taking Down The Price Target For Shares By 30%

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Media Best of Benzinga

