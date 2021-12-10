 Skip to main content

Stellantis Opens Orders For Jailbreak Models As Part Of Dodge Never Lift Campaign
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 10:59am   Comments
  • Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has opened orders for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models from December 10, 2021.
  • Build & Price shopping tool on Dodge.com will assist customers in creating their own custom Jailbreak model.
  • Jailbreak package features a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995.
  • The Jailbreak model lets option combinations in more than 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes, and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors, and floor mats.
  • The first phase of Jailbreak ordering will be open only for customer sold orders and available through Dodge dealers.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $18.57 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

