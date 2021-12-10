Stellantis Opens Orders For Jailbreak Models As Part Of Dodge Never Lift Campaign
- Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has opened orders for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models from December 10, 2021.
- Build & Price shopping tool on Dodge.com will assist customers in creating their own custom Jailbreak model.
- Jailbreak package features a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995.
- The Jailbreak model lets option combinations in more than 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes, and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors, and floor mats.
- The first phase of Jailbreak ordering will be open only for customer sold orders and available through Dodge dealers.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $18.57 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.