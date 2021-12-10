 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 6.46
  2. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) - P/E: 1.13
  3. Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) - P/E: 6.58
  4. Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) - P/E: 7.74
  5. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) - P/E: 3.42

Celanese saw a decrease in earnings per share from 5.02 in Q2 to 4.82 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.65%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 1.76%.

Hycroft Mining Holding saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.14 in Q2 to -0.39 now. This quarter, Ero Copper experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.58 in Q2 and is now 0.49. This quarter, Orion Engineered Carbons experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.62 in Q2 and is now 0.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.98%, which has decreased by 1.65% from 5.63% in the previous quarter.

Braskem saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.35 in Q2 to 3.24 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.77%, which has increased by 2.39% from last quarter's yield of 5.38%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

