The byline is written by Mike Alexandrovski, Founder of Borzo. Mike is a serial entrepreneur with more than 20-years-experience of launching new businesses and management expertise who founded Borzo in 2012. He’s had two successful and two failed startups along the way.

***

Untapped Potential of Asian Markets

Asia has long ago turned into a tech powerhouse. CBInsights reports there are now 253 unicorns located in the region, yet global operators and investors often tend to dismiss Asian businesses and discount their potential.

The common strategy for international expansion for most founders means launching your project in the US or, at least, in Europe. We tried that as well. Soon after founding Borzo and growing it to a meaningful volume we wanted to start building our global footprint and selected two megapolises: London and Shanghai. We no longer work in either of those, but that process helped us realize Asia would work a lot better for our product. Now almost a half of our business takes place there and I’ll explain why it might present a great opportunity for yours as well.

Don’t Be Afraid Of Working In Asia

Asia is a fantastic place to build technology businesses. And when you start doing it, you realize that it’s not as foreign as you might think. People have long been confused by China and they should understand that Asia is more than China. Everyone who’s done some business there would tell you that it’s extremely difficult to do without having some local partners and knowledge of Chinese. But most Asian countries, including India and 1.38 billion people there, are much more open.

Despite a certain rise in protectionism, we still see a lot of goodwill towards international companies. It’s easier to hire people, which is probably the biggest challenge of expanding into a new country. Customers, both consumers and businesses, also tend to trust you more from the start, giving a nice boost to your brand recognition. Even working with governments is relatively easy and we haven’t faced any backlash or issues there.

And that applies to most markets in Asia. Entering the first one will be challenging, but expanding into your second and third markets will go according to the same playbook. You can adapt your findings and learnings and build a repeatable process that you’ll try across the entire continent.

GDP Defines a Country

Countries like India, Indonesia, Vietnam are quite similar in a few key aspects. First, the state of their economies. They’re at roughly the same GDP per capita and are still growing much faster than the developer world and even LATAM. And there’s a lot of people living there. Indonesia alone has 273 million people at $3800 in GDP per capita. Compared to the United States, this is quite low, but you should note that both the population and the GDP per capita there continue growing quite fast.

GDP per capita is a magical parameter that can tell you a lot about a society. It tells you about the possible pricing, their consumer habits and the infrastructure development. Asian countries have leapfrogged many inventions and practices, especially in infrastructure. When a society does something like this, they reap the benefits of adopting better technology. Most Asian countries have never had widespread usage of landlines so it was easier for them to switch to mobile. Some never had credit cards, so they adopted mobile payments first. They didn’t really have UPS, Fedex and DHL, so they have been building delivery networks from scratch and now 60-minutes delivery is common there. As a result, consumers there aren’t going to be stuck with faxes, wire transfers and 7-days delivery. Instead, they are willing to try new products and experiences, which is particularly useful for startups. Cutting-edge mobiles experiences, hyperlocal delivery – we’re seeing hundreds of examples of these technologies actually emerging in Asia and then getting to the US.

Fighting Competition

As I said, it’s important to differentiate China and Asia as a whole. Western companies have been pretty successful across Asia. In 2020, startups in Southeast Asia raised over $8.2 billion, about four times more than they did in 2015. It’s China that’s challenging. And even then, large tech infrastructure companies can serve their customers there. You think Chinese companies building products for the West aren’t using AWS? Think again.

Still, some companies founded in China then leverage their scale and capital to expand across Asia and they are some of the fiercest competitors you can find. But in the past few years they have started seeing more problems on their way. Unfavorable views of China also hover near historic highs in most of the 17 advanced economies surveyed. Favorable views of China have been declining in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and other countries. India outright banned a number of Chinese apps and services in 2021.

What that means for startup founders is that competing with heavily-funded unicorns expanding out of China is actually quite feasible and in some countries you will literally be protected from them. In my opinion, it’s now way more beneficial to be an international or a Western company in Asia than being a company with Chinese origins.

I’d add that building a B2B company is slightly easier. Business customers are more rational, so if you have an appealing proposition they’d be willing to work with you. Also, B2B markets are not “winner takes all”. There’s a place for the second largest player, there’s a room for the third-largest player and so on. Here are the most important learnings you should remember. First, China and Asia are different and most business tips you heard about th

Building a Playbook

e former don't apply to the latter. And vice versa. You shouldn’t be afraid of seemingly foreign markets, they can actually be quite comfortable to do your business. If you’re an international global company you should heavily leverage that, since consumers, businesses and governments are interested in working with you and have a certain amount of trust.

There’s not much sense entering just one Asian country. You can do it as a test, but you should have a plan ready for expansion across its neighbors. GDP per capita is a magical parameter that says a lot about a country, so if you’re successful in one of them you’re likely to be OK in others. That also explains the difference between countries like Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Will we ever see a global player emerging out of Asia? Well, we already have TikTok and as I said earlier, consumer brands are way more difficult. But relying on the same GDP per capita metric, I believe most successful players in Asia would end up going to Africa.