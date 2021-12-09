 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Division Inks 15 Site Franchise Deal, Expands Massachusetts Market
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2021 8:00am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Division Inks 15 Site Franchise Deal, Expands Massachusetts Market

Muscle Maker Inc’s (NASDAQ: GRIL) subsidiary Pokemoto has signed a 15 site franchise agreement in Massachusetts, fueling the chain’s growth rate to over 200% since its acquisition in May 2021.  

Pokemoto is a growing poke bowl concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic.

What Happened: Pokemoto has signed 21 franchise agreements over the last 45 days with this new agreement. 

This 15-unit franchise agreement represents Pokemoto’s largest franchise agreement signed to date. 

Recently it signed franchise agreements in New York, Massachusetts, and Mississippi.

Why It Matters: The 21 new franchise agreements, when opened, will bring the Pokemoto chain to 40 locations: expanding the chain’s footprint over 200% since its acquisition in May 2021. 

Muscle Maker recently raised $15 million via a private placement with plans to focus on its franchise growth strategy for its Pokemoto division. 

Pokemoto partnered with Franserve, a franchising consulting firm, to expand its franchising growth strategy.

The Franserve network comprises 600+ franchise sales consultants looking to make deals with qualified entrepreneurs and franchisees. The partnership with Franserve has already kicked off and touted numerous benefits & resources.

Price Action: GRIL shares closed at $1.15 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRIL)

This Company Says the Poke Bowl Craze Is Here To Stay
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Can Fast Food Be Healthy? Pokemoto Chain Expands Across U.S.
Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Enters Mississippi Market
Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Division Signs New Franchise Agreement, Enters Mississippi Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Restaurants Exclusives General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com