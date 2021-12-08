 Skip to main content

SkyWest, Spartan College Partner On New Aviation Maintenance Technician Pathway
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and SkyWest Inc's (NASDAQ: SKYW) subsidiary SkyWest Airlines launched a SkyWest Aviation Maintenance Technician Pathway

  • This partnership provides a new Pathway for aspiring technicians to jump-start their training as commercial aviation Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) maintenance technicians.
  • Spartan students participating in the Pathway qualify for elite access to SkyWest benefits with this partnership. 
  • This collaborative relationship between Spartan and SkyWest engages the student much earlier than traditional partnerships. It allows students to focus on their education and gain hands-on experience at Spartan while enjoying mentorship and other benefits from SkyWest.
  • This is the second Pathway launched between Spartan College and SkyWest Airlines this year, after the SkyWest Pilot Career Pathway.
  • Price Action: SKYW shares are trading higher by 2.35% at $42.33 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

