SkyWest, Spartan College Partner On New Aviation Maintenance Technician Pathway
Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and SkyWest Inc's (NASDAQ: SKYW) subsidiary SkyWest Airlines launched a SkyWest Aviation Maintenance Technician Pathway.
- This partnership provides a new Pathway for aspiring technicians to jump-start their training as commercial aviation Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) maintenance technicians.
- Spartan students participating in the Pathway qualify for elite access to SkyWest benefits with this partnership.
- This collaborative relationship between Spartan and SkyWest engages the student much earlier than traditional partnerships. It allows students to focus on their education and gain hands-on experience at Spartan while enjoying mentorship and other benefits from SkyWest.
- This is the second Pathway launched between Spartan College and SkyWest Airlines this year, after the SkyWest Pilot Career Pathway.
- Price Action: SKYW shares are trading higher by 2.35% at $42.33 on the last check Wednesday.
