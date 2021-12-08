 Skip to main content

Paysafe Shares Pop As CEO, Executives, Directors Buy Shares Worth $2.8M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Paysafe Shares Pop As CEO, Executives, Directors Buy Shares Worth $2.8M
  • Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) CEO Philip McHugh purchased 0.29 million shares of the company for a total purchase price of $1.0 million. 
  • McHugh purchased the shares on the open market on December 3. 
  • Additionally, other executive officers and independent board members of Paysafe purchased 0.45 million shares totaling $1.8 million. 
  • They purchased the shares on the open market between November 12 and December 3.
  • Paysafe shares have lost 75.6% year-to-date.
  • Related Content: Analysts Cut Price Targets On Paysafe Post Q3 Miss
  • Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 5.49% at $3.84 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

