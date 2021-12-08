Paysafe Shares Pop As CEO, Executives, Directors Buy Shares Worth $2.8M
- Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) CEO Philip McHugh purchased 0.29 million shares of the company for a total purchase price of $1.0 million.
- McHugh purchased the shares on the open market on December 3.
- Additionally, other executive officers and independent board members of Paysafe purchased 0.45 million shares totaling $1.8 million.
- They purchased the shares on the open market between November 12 and December 3.
- Paysafe shares have lost 75.6% year-to-date.
- Price Action: PSFE shares traded higher by 5.49% at $3.84 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
