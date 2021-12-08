Franchise Group Hikes Dividend By 67%
- Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) announced that its Board of Directors approved a 67% increase to its quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.625 per share.
- The cash dividend will be paid on or about January 15, 2022, to holders of record of the company's common stock on the close of business on December 31, 2021.
- Franchise Group expects FY22 revenue of about $4.45 billion and Non-GAAP EPS of approximately $5.00 per share, with the consensus estimate of $4.54.
- The company held $159.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 6.13% at $52.26 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
