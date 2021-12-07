Biden, Putin Discuss Looming Threat Of Ukraine Invasion By Russia: What You Need To Know

President Joe Biden spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia via video link Tuesday morning amid concerns that Russia is planning to exercise military action against Ukraine.

What Happened: Biden’s conversation with Putin began at 10:07 a.m. on Tuesday and ended at 12:08 p.m, according to the White House. The two leaders spoke as U.S. officials say Russian military troop movements have been observed on the border with Ukraine.

“Greetings, Mr. President!” Putin said as the call began.

“Good to see you again,” Biden responded. “Unfortunately, last time we didn’t get to see one another at the G20. I am hoping next time we meet we do it in person.”

Prior to the call, White House officials said the two leaders would discuss concerns over Ukraine, along with nuclear arms control, cybersecurity and Iran’s nuclear program.

Ahead of the video meeting, the Kremlin said it is seeking “good, predictable ties with the U.S.” and “has never planned to attack anyone,” Reuters reported. However, the Russian government added, “We have our red lines.”

Putin has said for months that American and allied military activities in Ukraine and near Russia’s borders come close to the Kremlin's red line. Moscow has demanded that the U.S. and Western allies provide assurances that any NATO expansion will not include Ukraine and Georgia.

What’s Next: U.S. officials believe Putin has not made a final decision on invading Ukraine. Recently disclosed U.S. intelligence shows that Russia’s military has developed a war plan that includes as many as 175,000 troops crossing the Ukraine’s border, according to the Washington Post.

In response to a potential invasion, the U.S. is considering additional military aid to Ukraine, along with possible sanctions that could be instituted before or after an invasion, including potentially cutting off Moscow from the global financial system.

Meanwhile, the European Union's chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, offered Ukraine her full support on Tuesday and said the EU would consider more sanctions on Russia.

Related Link: U.S. Will Seek To Stop Nord Stream 2 If Russia Invades Ukraine