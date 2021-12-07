 Skip to main content

Esports Technologies Obtains Access To UK Gaming License
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 3:08pm   Comments

  • Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBEThas secured access to a UK gaming license through an operator services agreement signed along with the $75.9 million acquisition of Aspire Global PLC's (OTC: ASPGF) B2C assets.
  • Through the deal, Esports Technologies gained 1.25 million deposited customers, most of them from U.K.-focused online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, and Griffon Casino.
  • Other brands acquired include BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. The brands recorded wagering of $1.86 billion and $183 million in cash deposits in the most recent 12-month period ending September 2021.
  • "Gaining access to this UK gaming license is a massive strategic milestone for Esports Technologies," said COO Bart Barden.
  • Price Action: EBET shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $24.22 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Sports General

