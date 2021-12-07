American Airlines Names Robert Isom To Succeed Doug Parker As CEO
American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) appoints Robert Isom, currently its president, as the next chief executive officer. Isom also will join the airline's board of directors.
- The current CEO Doug Parker will retire on March 31, 2022, and will continue serving as chairman of the company's board.
- Isom is President of American Airlines Group and American Airlines, its principal subsidiary company. Previously served as EVP and COO at American after holding the same position at US Airways.
- American Airlines noted Isom brings over 30 years of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing, and revenue management.
- Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 3.18% at $18.5 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Management Movers Trading Ideas