American Airlines Names Robert Isom To Succeed Doug Parker As CEO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 7:26am   Comments
American Airlines Names Robert Isom To Succeed Doug Parker As CEO

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AALappoints Robert Isom, currently its president, as the next chief executive officer. Isom also will join the airline's board of directors.

  • The current CEO Doug Parker will retire on March 31, 2022, and will continue serving as chairman of the company's board.
  • Isom is President of American Airlines Group and American Airlines, its principal subsidiary company. Previously served as EVP and COO at American after holding the same position at US Airways.
  • American Airlines noted Isom brings over 30 years of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing, and revenue management.
  • Price Action: AAL shares are trading higher by 3.18% at $18.5 during the pre-market session on Tuesday.

