 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2021 5:13am   Comments
Share:
Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker. 

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.

The invitation comes with a sweetener in the form of “generous benefits, job stability, and an on-the-spot job offer."

The career fair will be held between 9 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

See Also: Elon Musk Calls For 'Hardcore AI Engineers' To Join Tesla And Make An Impact On People's Lives

Why It Matters: Ford currently makes the trucks and SUVs at its factories in Kentucky and in September announced plans to build two battery plants there along with its South Korean battery partner SK Innovation.

The move is part of a $11.4 billion investment plan that will see the two companies  construct three battery plants and an assembly plant for F-series electric trucks in Tennessee and Kentucky, the largest investment in the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s history.  

Ford expects 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030.

Ford CEO Jim Farley had in July told investors the company plans to electrify its most iconic models. It already sells the electric variant of the iconic Mustang named the Mustang Mach-E. It plans to commercially launch the F-150 Lightning, the electric variant of its best-selling truck early next year.

See Also: Elon Musk Calls For 'Hardcore AI Engineers' To Join Tesla And Make An Impact On People's Lives

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday said he is looking for artificial intelligence engineers who are interested in solving problems that would directly affect people’s lives in a major way.

In Europe, a trade body representing auto parts suppliers on Monday warned that an electric vehicle only approach could lead to about 275,000 job losses in the European Union auto manufacturing sector. 

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.42% lower at $19.22 a share on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Stellantis CEO Says Company Being 'Forced' To Make Electric Vehicles
Ford Motor Whale Trades For December 06
December SPAC Merger Calendar: Upcoming Votes, Stocks To Watch
Rivian Gets Maiden Bullish Recommendation Despite Lofty Post-IPO Valuation; 'EV Maker In Catbird's Seat To Take Considerable Market Share'
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Ford, Zillow, Salesforce, Meta And More
Ford Sold Nearly As Many Electric Mustangs As The Traditional Variant In November, 8% Higher Than Previous Month
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automakers pickup trucksNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com