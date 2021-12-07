Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.

The invitation comes with a sweetener in the form of “generous benefits, job stability, and an on-the-spot job offer."

The career fair will be held between 9 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

Why It Matters: Ford currently makes the trucks and SUVs at its factories in Kentucky and in September announced plans to build two battery plants there along with its South Korean battery partner SK Innovation.

The move is part of a $11.4 billion investment plan that will see the two companies construct three battery plants and an assembly plant for F-series electric trucks in Tennessee and Kentucky, the largest investment in the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker’s history.

Ford expects 40% to 50% of its global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030.

Ford CEO Jim Farley had in July told investors the company plans to electrify its most iconic models. It already sells the electric variant of the iconic Mustang named the Mustang Mach-E. It plans to commercially launch the F-150 Lightning, the electric variant of its best-selling truck early next year.

In Europe, a trade body representing auto parts suppliers on Monday warned that an electric vehicle only approach could lead to about 275,000 job losses in the European Union auto manufacturing sector.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.42% lower at $19.22 a share on Monday.