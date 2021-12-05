Sex-Trafficking Trial of Jeffrey Epstein Companion Ghislaine Maxwell Wraps Up First Week

There were dramatic moments in the first week of the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell. The 59-year-old is accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein, her longtime companion, to recruit, groom and abuse young girls. She could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted.

What Happened: On Friday, the fifth day of testimony, prosecutors asked their witness, a former Palm Beach police officer, to identify a green massage table that had been seized from the second floor of Epstein’s Palm Beach, Fla., home during an October 2005 search. The table was unfolded in front of the courtroom.

Massages and massage tables have been referenced repeatedly during the first week of Maxwell’s trial.

On Tuesday, a witness who testified under the name “Jane” said that when she was 14, Maxwell and Epstein led her to a massage table and showed her how Epstein liked to be massaged. The witness said Epstein would also engage in sexual abuse during the massage sessions.

Also testifying on Tuesday was Epstein's long-time pilot, Larry Visoski, who said that “Jane” was among the passengers on the financier's private plane.

A former property manager at the Palm Beach home, Juan Alessi, testified that Epstein would receive massages as many as three times a day.

Alessi called Maxwell the "lady of the house" at the Palm Beach property, and that she often directed him to schedule Epstein's massages. He also testified that he would sometimes drive her on scouting missions to spas to find new therapists for Epstein.

On Thursday, prosecutors introduced into evidence Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book”— containing the names and numbers for his wealthy and powerful friends and potentially some of the people who have accused him of crimes.

The government’s last witness on Friday was Sgt. Michael Dawson of the Palm Beach Police Department, who took part in the October 2005 search of Epstein’s home.

Sgt. Dawson testified that he noticed that some of the computers on the property did not have accompanying towers. He also observed that the house was filled with photographs, including of “nude females,” some of which he found in closets.

What’s Next: Four accusers, all of whom are now adults, are expected to testify during what is anticipated to be a 6-week-long trial.

In opening statements, Maxwell's lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, told the jury this case is about "memory, manipulation and money." The defense team has so far questioned witnesses during cross-examination about their ability to accurately remember events that happened two decades ago.

The trial is set to resume on Monday.

