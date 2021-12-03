 Skip to main content

Oceanpal Enters New Short Term Contract For M/V Calipso Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
  • OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ: OPentered into a time charter trip contract for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, a 73,691 dwt vessel built in 2005, at a gross charter rate of $18,750 per day, for about 15-20 days.
  • The m/v Calipso is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $10,400 per day.
  • OceanPal Inc.'s fleet consists of 3 dry bulk vessels, 1 Capesize and 2 Panamax. 
  • The company recently commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market following its spin-off from Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX).
  • Price Action: OP shares traded lower by 23.7% at $4.16 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap

