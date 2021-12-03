Oceanpal Enters New Short Term Contract For M/V Calipso Vessel
- OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ: OP) entered into a time charter trip contract for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso, a 73,691 dwt vessel built in 2005, at a gross charter rate of $18,750 per day, for about 15-20 days.
- The m/v Calipso is currently chartered at a gross charter rate of $10,400 per day.
- OceanPal Inc.'s fleet consists of 3 dry bulk vessels, 1 Capesize and 2 Panamax.
- The company recently commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market following its spin-off from Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX).
- Price Action: OP shares traded lower by 23.7% at $4.16 on the last check Friday.
