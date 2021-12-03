PayPal Claims BNPL Volumes Surge 400% On Black Friday
- PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) volumes on the 'buy now, pay later' platform skyrocketed five times higher this Black Friday compared with a year earlier as the payments giant started to gain traction, Reuters reports.
- Black Friday is the unofficial shopping holiday in late November on the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. PayPal launched its "Buy in 4" platform in August 2020.
- Over 9 million users have availed of the BNPL service. PayPal had more than 1 million first-time users for the first time in November.
- PayPal claimed 400 million-plus people were on its platform. They know consumers, merchants, and when someone can responsibly borrow.
- PayPal also claimed one of the highest approval rates and one of the lowest default rates in the industry.
- CEO Dan Schulman preferred working on developing other forms of digital money and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) compared to crypto.
- "But what's really interesting to me is can crypto or digital forms of currency add incremental utility to payments - things like programmable money, things like NFTs (non-fungible tokens), things like some Defi (decentralized finance) applications."
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 2.80% at $181.92 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.