Excellon Resources' Platosa Marks 4th Quarter of 21,000+ Tons Mined and Milled

Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) is a diversified metals producer with a precious metals growth pipeline that includes Mexico’s Platosa Mine, Kilgore, a high-quality gold development project in Idaho, as well as and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany boasting more than 750 years of mining history. The company recently released details of its robust second-quarter production numbers generated from its Durango, Mexico-based Platosa Mine.

“Excellon saw silver production of 296,013 ounces, lead production of 1.9 million pounds and zinc production of 2.5 million pounds — in aggregate totaling silver equivalent production of 487,009 ounces,” reads a recent article. “Although comparable results relative to the equivalent period in 2020 were impacted by the suspension of activities in Mexico, from April 2 to June 1, 2020, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak, the second quarter of 2021 marked the fourth consecutive quarter during which Excellon’s Platosa mine witnessed over 21,000 tons mined and milled.”

Excellon’s vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico’s highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high-quality advanced exploration gold project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects. Additional details on Excellon’s properties are available at www.ExcellonResources.com.

