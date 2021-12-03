AppLovin Prices $622.5M Upsized Equity Offering At 8% Discount
- Marketing software company AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) priced 7.5 million shares at $83 per share in an upsized secondary offering.
- The offer price implies an 8.1% discount to AppLovin's December 2 closing price of $90.32. AppLovin initially intended to sell 6.5 million shares.
- The estimated gross proceed is $622.5 million. AppLovin has not disclosed the reason behind the offering.
- The offering includes shares offered by selling shareholder KKR Denali Holdings L.P. However, they have not declared how many shares it wished to sell.
- AppLovin will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by the selling shareholders.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.1 million.
- Price Action: APP shares traded lower by 5.89% at $85 on the last check Friday.
