AppLovin Prices $622.5M Upsized Equity Offering At 8% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 11:16am   Comments
AppLovin Prices $622.5M Upsized Equity Offering At 8% Discount
  • Marketing software company AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) priced 7.5 million shares at $83 per share in an upsized secondary offering.
  • The offer price implies an 8.1% discount to AppLovin's December 2 closing price of $90.32. AppLovin initially intended to sell 6.5 million shares.
  • The estimated gross proceed is $622.5 million. AppLovin has not disclosed the reason behind the offering.
  • The offering includes shares offered by selling shareholder KKR Denali Holdings L.P. However, they have not declared how many shares it wished to sell. 
  • AppLovin will not receive any proceeds from the share sale by the selling shareholders.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.1 million.
  • Price Action: APP shares traded lower by 5.89% at $85 on the last check Friday.

