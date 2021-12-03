How Warren Buffett-Backed BYD's November EV Deliveries Stack Up Against Nio, XPeng And Li Auto

Chinese EV maker BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) reported Friday strong deliveries for the month of November.

BYD's Record Numbers: BYD sold 46,137 electric vehicles in November, representing a 144.4% year-over-year increase, the Warren Buffett-backed company said in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The November tally also bettered the 41,232 EVs the company sold in October.

BYD's EV deliveries in November beat the combined vehicle sales of U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI).

For the month, Nio sold 10,878 units, XPeng 15,613 units and Li Auto 13,485 units, rendering the combined tally at 39,976 units.

BYD's year-over-year deliveries growth of 256%, though higher than Nio's 106% growth, trailed the 270% and 190% growth, respectively, of XPeng and Li Auto.

Sales of the Hongguang Mini EV built by Wuling, a partnership between China's state-owned SAIC Motor and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), came in at 45,576 units in November. Meanwhile, German legacy automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) sold 14,100 of its ID-series EVs in China in November.

Other Key BYD Delivery Statistics: BYD sold 43,984 plug-in vehicles in November, up 472% year-over-year, and 1,098 commercial vehicles, representing a 5% drop. The company's total new energy vehicles, comprising EVs, plug-in hybrids and commercial vehicles, came in at 91,219 units.

Sales of oil-fueled vehicles dropped 37.5% year-over-year to 7,121.

BYD's total production volume stood at 99,753 units in November, with 91,829 of those being new energy vehicles.

BYD also noted that the installed capacity of NEV power battery and energy storage battery in November was approximately 4.883 Giga watt-hour.

BYDDF Price Action: BYD shares were down 3.17% at $37.55 Friday afternoon at publication.

