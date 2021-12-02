 Skip to main content

Airbnb To Offer Stay In 'Home Alone' House And Watch New Disney+ Movie
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
Airbnb To Offer Stay In 'Home Alone' House And Watch New Disney+ Movie

If you’ve ever wanted to stay in the house featured in the well-known 1990 movie “Home Alone,” you could be in luck. Here’s more about the chance to win a one-night stay in the iconic house.

What Happened: Vacation and home rental company Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is offering the chance to stay in the house featured in “Home Alone.”

Four people can be in the house, which is decorated for Christmas, and have the opportunity to set booby traps and savor a “candlelit dinner of microwave Kraft mac n’ cheese.”

While residing in the house, guests will watch “Home Sweet Home Alone,” the new movie in the franchise airing on Disney+, the streaming platform from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Buzz McCallister, from the original movie series and a featured actor in the new movie, shared his thoughts on the Airbnb offering.

“You may not remember me as being particularly accommodating but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home — my pizza, even — with you this holiday season,” Buzz says on Airbnb’s blog.

The contest for the rental begins on Dec. 7 on Airbnb’s website. The rental will happen on Dec. 12 and will cost $25 plus fees.

The “Home Alone” house is located in Winnetka, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Related Link: Disney Announces Premiere Date For 'Home Alone' Reboot 

Why It’s Important: “Home Alone” is an iconic movie from 1990 and watched by many around the holidays with it being considered a top Christmas movie.

The movie grossed $285.8 million domestically and more than $476 million worldwide.

Airbnb has launched other promotions featuring well-known houses and sports stadiums for stays. The promotion could bring new customers into the Airbnb ecosystem. The promotion could also serve as a good marketing tool for the new Disney+ film, which some may have not known premiered in November.

“Home Sweet Home Alone,” was originally scheduled for the 2020 holiday season, but pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney+ previously partnered with Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) on a promotion around the release of the new movie on the streaming platform.

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb shares are up 4% to $169.60 at market close Thursday.

Image via Airbnb listing

 

 

Posted-In: Disney Plus Disney+ holiday Home Alone home rentalNews Travel General Best of Benzinga

