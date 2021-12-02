 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Safe Bulkers Orders One Newbuild Kamsarmax Class Japanese Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
Safe Bulkers Orders One Newbuild Kamsarmax Class Japanese Vessel
  • Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) has agreed to acquire a Japanese dry-bulk 82,000 dwt, Kamsarmax class vessel, with delivery scheduled for 4Q23. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Including this agreement, the company now has an order book of nine new Japanese build vessels, with deliveries starting from 2Q22.
  • Safe Bulkers will finance the newbuild vessel from its cash reserves. It held $92.2 million in cash and equivalents as of October 29, 2021.
  • Price Action: SB shares traded higher by 8.09% at $3.675 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SB)

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com