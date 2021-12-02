Safe Bulkers Orders One Newbuild Kamsarmax Class Japanese Vessel
- Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) has agreed to acquire a Japanese dry-bulk 82,000 dwt, Kamsarmax class vessel, with delivery scheduled for 4Q23. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Including this agreement, the company now has an order book of nine new Japanese build vessels, with deliveries starting from 2Q22.
- Safe Bulkers will finance the newbuild vessel from its cash reserves. It held $92.2 million in cash and equivalents as of October 29, 2021.
- Price Action: SB shares traded higher by 8.09% at $3.675 on the last check Thursday.
