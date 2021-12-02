Wyndham To Launch La Quinta Hotel In China
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) announced the debut of its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China.
- The company has scheduled the opening of its La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South in late December.
- La Quinta by Wyndham is a hospitality brand with hundreds of locations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.
- The hotel features 200 guestrooms and suites.
- Price Action: WH shares traded higher by 5.17% at $80.37 on the last check Thursday.
