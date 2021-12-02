 Skip to main content

Wyndham To Launch La Quinta Hotel In China
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Wyndham To Launch La Quinta Hotel In China
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) announced the debut of its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in China.
  • The company has scheduled the opening of its La Quinta by Wyndham Weifang South in late December.
  • La Quinta by Wyndham is a hospitality brand with hundreds of locations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.
  • The hotel features 200 guestrooms and suites.
  • Price Action: WH shares traded higher by 5.17% at $80.37 on the last check Thursday.

