Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 10:18am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

  1. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) - P/E: 8.76
  2. Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) - P/E: 6.8
  3. Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) - P/E: 8.49
  4. Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) - P/E: 8.74
  5. Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) - P/E: 7.58

PacWest Banc has reported Q3 earnings per share at 1.17, which has decreased by 23.03% compared to Q2, which was 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.11%, which has decreased by 0.4% from last quarter's yield of 2.51%.

Nelnet's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.23, whereas in Q2, they were at 2.2. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.12%, which has decreased by 0.06% from last quarter's yield of 1.18%.

Apollo Global Management's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.71, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.14. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.62%, which has decreased by 0.68% from last quarter's yield of 3.3%.

Associated Capital Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.07, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.34. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.54%, which has decreased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 0.56%.

This quarter, Conifer Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.4 in Q2 and is now -0.18. Conifer Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

