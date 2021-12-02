 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Said To Tell Suppliers Demand For iPhone 13 Has Weakened Ahead Of Holidays

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 4:49am   Comments
Share:
Apple Said To Tell Suppliers Demand For iPhone 13 Has Weakened Ahead Of Holidays

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has informed its component suppliers that demand for the iPhone 13 lineup has weakened ahead of the holidays, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

What Happened: Apple’s warning signals that consumers have decided against attempting to purchase the hard-to-find iPhones amid shortages and delivery delays, as per the report.

Why It Matters: The news about the weakening demand for the iPhones comes as Apple continues to grapple with supply chain challenges amid the ongoing chip shortage.

It was reported in October that Apple cut its iPhone 13 production target for this year by 10 million units after the company’s suppliers Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) struggled with component deliveries.

Apple was also reported to have severely reduced its production of iPad tablet computers in order to assign scarce components to its iPhone smartphone line.

Apple had aimed to make up for the shortfall next year when supplies improved, but the Tim Cook-led company has now informed vendors the orders many not materialize, as per Bloomberg.

The iPhone is Apple’s flagship product and accounted for more than 46% of Apple’s $83.4 billion in revenue during the latest fourth quarter.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has estimated that Apple would sell about 40 million iPhones between the Black Friday weekend and Christmas, which the analyst said was a “record holiday pace” despite the ongoing chip shortage.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.3% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $164.77, but rose 0.8% in the after-hours session to $166.00.

Read Next: Omicron Variant Concerns Present 'Clear Buying Opportunity' In Apple And These Tech Stocks, Says Analyst

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

LeBron James Now Owns Part Of The Pittsburgh Penguins
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Apple Inc.
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Jack Dorsey Was Named CEO In 2015, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Market Rollercoaster Continues in Wake of Powell's Comments
Analyst Ratings For Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: iPhone 13News Retail Sales Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com