Volkswagen Outdoes Nio In China EV Deliveries With ID. Series But Falls Short Of Another Key Rival

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) sold more locally made electric vehicles in China last month than the delivery volumes clocked by key rivals Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) -- but these numbers fell short of Xpeng Inc’s (NYSE: XPEV) pole position.

What Happened: The German automaker said it sold 14,100 units in November.

The legacy automaker, which has been selling the ID. family of electric vehicles in China since June, had sold 12,736 ID. series electric vehicles in October.

In comparison, Xpeng led the pack with 15,613 deliveries, Li Auto delivered 13,485 units and Nio dispatched 10,878 units to dealers during the month.

VW’s EV Lineup In China: Volkswagen currently offers three models from the ID. lineup and in late October launched a more affordable, compact electric car ID.3.

The company did not provide a sales breakdown for each model.

The other models in the lineup include the compact sports utility electric vehicle ID.4 and the large, seven-seat electric SUV ID.6.

At $25,000, the ID.3 has a more affordable price tag than the ID.4 and ID.6 counterparts, which are priced at $28,000 and above.

Why It Matters: China is a key market for Volkswagen, where it aims to sell up to 100,000 ID. series electric vehicles this year and has much catching up to do to meet that target.

The German legacy automaker sold 1.85 million vehicles in the country during the first half of 2021, making China its single largest market with a 37% share of total volumes.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) China monthly delivery numbers, which are reported by third parties, aren't yet known.

