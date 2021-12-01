Meta Extends Relation With AWS
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) deepened relations with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services as a strategic cloud provider.
- Meta uses AWS's infrastructure and comprehensive capabilities to complement its existing on-premises infrastructure.
- Meta will broaden its use of AWS compute, storage, databases, and security services to provide privacy, reliability, and scale in the cloud.
- Meta will run third-party collaborations in AWS and use the cloud to support acquisitions of companies that AWS already powers.
- Meta will also use AWS's compute services to accelerate artificial intelligence research and development for its Meta AI group.
- Additionally, Meta and AWS will work together to improve the performance of customers running PyTorch on AWS.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.65% at $3,529.99 on the last check Wednesday.
