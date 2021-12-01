 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meta Extends Relation With AWS
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
Meta Extends Relation With AWS
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FBdeepened relations with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services as a strategic cloud provider. 
  • Meta uses AWS's infrastructure and comprehensive capabilities to complement its existing on-premises infrastructure.
  • Meta will broaden its use of AWS compute, storage, databases, and security services to provide privacy, reliability, and scale in the cloud. 
  • Meta will run third-party collaborations in AWS and use the cloud to support acquisitions of companies that AWS already powers. 
  • Meta will also use AWS's compute services to accelerate artificial intelligence research and development for its Meta AI group. 
  • Additionally, Meta and AWS will work together to improve the performance of customers running PyTorch on AWS. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.65% at $3,529.99 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FB)

Analyst Ratings For Facebook
Expert Ratings For Amazon.com
Why These 2 FAANG Names Are Among Evercore's Top Picks For 2022
CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, Amazon, Enphase Energy And This Infrastructure Play
Retail Inventories Up Ahead of Holidays but Replenishment Cycle Still Lengthy
This Decentralized Cloud Network Aims to End the Poverty Premium by Empowering 10,000,000 Nigerians
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com