 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Disney's ESPN Forges Landmark Deal With Global Polo Entertainment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Disney's ESPN Forges Landmark Deal With Global Polo Entertainment

Global Polo Entertainment disclosed a landmark deal with The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

  • This multi-faceted agreement will bring the finals of the top seven U.S. and World Championship polo events in 2022 to ESPN. 
  • All games will be distributed on ESPN2, ESPNU, or streamed live on ESPN3. 
  • In 2022, ESPN will distribute the 2022 GAUNTLET OF POLO, the number-one-rated U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship, and the 2022 FIP World Polo Championship on ESPN3 and ESPN2, all for the very first time. 
  • The semi-finals and finals of the 100th Men's and Women's National Intercollegiate Championship will air for the first time on ESPNU. 
  • This agreement also includes the 30-minute, made-for-television series World of Polo, presented by U.S. Polo Assn., and which will be available on ESPN's VOD platform.
  • USPAGL manages U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, the governing body for the sport of polo in the U.S. 
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.98% at $146.32 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Match Agrees To Settle Tinder Valuation Lawsuit For $441M
WTF? Disney Tried And Fail To Remove Curse Words From 'The Beatles: Get Back'
This Stock Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
Loop Capital Slashes Disney Price Target By 7.3%; Remains Bullish
Is Walt Disney's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Why Jim Cramer Is Buying More Disney Stock Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com