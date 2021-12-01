Disney's ESPN Forges Landmark Deal With Global Polo Entertainment
Global Polo Entertainment disclosed a landmark deal with The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- This multi-faceted agreement will bring the finals of the top seven U.S. and World Championship polo events in 2022 to ESPN.
- All games will be distributed on ESPN2, ESPNU, or streamed live on ESPN3.
- In 2022, ESPN will distribute the 2022 GAUNTLET OF POLO, the number-one-rated U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship, and the 2022 FIP World Polo Championship on ESPN3 and ESPN2, all for the very first time.
- The semi-finals and finals of the 100th Men's and Women's National Intercollegiate Championship will air for the first time on ESPNU.
- This agreement also includes the 30-minute, made-for-television series World of Polo, presented by U.S. Polo Assn., and which will be available on ESPN's VOD platform.
- USPAGL manages U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, the governing body for the sport of polo in the U.S.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.98% at $146.32 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
