 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Match Agrees To Settle Tinder Valuation Lawsuit For $441M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Match Agrees To Settle Tinder Valuation Lawsuit For $441M
  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCHdisclosed the settlement of valuation lawsuit Rad, et al. v. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC), et al. and related arbitrations. 
  • Match agreed to pay the plaintiffs $441 million, and the plaintiffs will dismiss all claims presently on trial and in arbitration related to the 2017 Tinder valuation. 
  • The company said, "We intend to pay the settlement from cash on hand." 
  • Tinder co-founder Sean Rad and other early employees prosecuted IAC and Match in 2018 for fraudulently undervaluing their Tinder stock options one year prior by at least $2 billion. 
  • The complainants also alleged various issues, including IAC/Match taking control of Tinder through management changes and firing Rad from his Tinder CEO seat in favor of Match's Greg Blatt.
  • Under Blatt's leadership, the appellants were accused of manufacturing, suppressing, and lying about Tinder's performance during a private valuation process.
  • Price Action: MTCH shares traded higher by 2.77% at $133.59 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTCH + IAC)

Analyst Ratings For IAC/InterActiveCorp
Thinking About Buying Stock In Starbucks, CVS Or Match Group?
Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know
Recap: Match Group Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
3 Big Winners From Google's Play Store Fee Cut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com