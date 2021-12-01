GAN Plans $5M Stock Buyback Program
- GAN Ltd's (NASDAQ: GAN) Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program which permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $5 million of its ordinary shares.
- Share repurchases under the new authorization will begin immediately, and the program will expire on May 31, 2022.
- The company will repurchase the shares with cash on hand and cash from operations.
- GAN held $50.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: GAN shares closed lower by 3.69% at $9.67 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.