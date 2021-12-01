 Skip to main content

GAN Plans $5M Stock Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 8:17am   Comments
GAN Plans $5M Stock Buyback Program
  • GAN Ltd's (NASDAQ: GANBoard of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program which permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $5 million of its ordinary shares.
  • Share repurchases under the new authorization will begin immediately, and the program will expire on May 31, 2022.
  • The company will repurchase the shares with cash on hand and cash from operations.
  • GAN held $50.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GAN shares closed lower by 3.69% at $9.67 on Tuesday.

