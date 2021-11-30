 Skip to main content

Guardforce AI Stock Gains After Winning Bid To Operate Consolidated Cash Center In Hadyai, Thailand
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
Guardforce AI Stock Gains After Winning Bid To Operate Consolidated Cash Center In Hadyai, Thailand
  • Guardforce AI Co Ltd's (NASDAQ: GFAI) operating subsidiary Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Company Limited (GFCS) has been selected to operate a Consolidated Cash Center (CCC) for Hadyai CCC.
  • Hadyai CCC, located in the south, is a newly built facility completed in 2021 and is the only CCC that the Bank of Thailand maintains in the deep southern region of Thailand.
  • "Winning this bid is further evidence that we are increasing our creditability with the Thai government while also increasing our market-leading position in the cash center outsourcing market," said Kee Yun Kwan, COO at Guardforce AI.
  • Earlier this year, GFCS was also selected to operate the CCC in the Khon Kaen province of Thailand.
  • Price Action: GFAI shares are trading higher by 12.5% at $1.63 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

