Musk Signals He'll Join Tesla's Next Earnings Call After Q3 Absence

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) flamboyant CEO Elon Musk was missed by many during the EV maker's third-quarter earnings call and it now appears that he could join the investor call for the running quarter.

What Happened: When a Twitter user probed as to when a legitimate update could be had on Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck, Musk said the supply chain nightmare of 2021 isn't yet over. The Tesla CEO went on to add that he will provide an updated product roadmap on the next earnings call.

Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it's not over! I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Why It's Important: Musk dropped a bombshell at the company's second-quarter earnings call in late July when he said he will most likely not be part of the earnings calls unless there is something really important that he needs to say. He, however, said he will take part in the annual shareholder meeting.

True to his word, he skipped the earnings call that was held on Oct. 20 post the release of the company's third-quarter results.

Musk's firepower used to be in full force during his outings at the quarterly calls. He used the calls to sound out tall promises regarding technology and products. He also used these calls as platforms for firing back at analysts, governments and critics.

A case in point is an earnings call last year, when he criticized the U.S. government for stay-at-home restrictions in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and termed the actions as "fascist."

What's Next: Tesla has several products up its pipeline including the Cybertruck, the Semi truck and the next-generation Roadster. Additionally, the company is close to commencing production at its Giga Berlin and Giga Texas.

The upcoming earnings call due in late January will therefore be keenly awaited to get insights into how far the company is into the planned production and expansion.

Tesla shares were down 0.66% at $1,129 late Tuesday morning.

