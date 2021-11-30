 Skip to main content

AMD Ramps Up EPYC Processor Offerings At AWS
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 2:32pm   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) has expanded its Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) EPYC processor-based offerings with the general availability of general-purpose Amazon EC2 M6a instances. 
  • The M6a instances are powered by 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors delivering up to 35% better price-performance than the previous M5a instances and a 10% lower cost than comparable x86-based EC2 instances.
  • M6a uses the new 'Zen 3' core for better price-performance and more core density to meet customer demands for increased scalability.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 2.23% at $158.30 on the last check Tuesday.

