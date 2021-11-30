 Skip to main content

Ondas Wins New Aviation Radio Permit
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:25am   Comments
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) subsidiary Ondas Networks Inc's Mercury Radio got authorized for use in the nationwide licensed 450 MHz Air-Ground frequency band. 
  • The new radio conforms to the lower transmit power allowed by the FCC waiver for the licensed Air-Ground Frequency Band.
  • Ondas is a leading provider of private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions through its subsidiary Ondas Networks and American Robotics, Inc.
  • "Our field-tested command and control ("C2") capabilities, along with our support for multiple licensed frequencies, will provide operators throughout the drone ecosystem with a new option in the 450 MHz band and other bands supporting air-to-ground communication," CEO Eric Brock said.
  • Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 1.02% at $7.94 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

