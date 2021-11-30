Ondas Wins New Aviation Radio Permit
- Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) subsidiary Ondas Networks Inc's Mercury Radio got authorized for use in the nationwide licensed 450 MHz Air-Ground frequency band.
- The new radio conforms to the lower transmit power allowed by the FCC waiver for the licensed Air-Ground Frequency Band.
- Ondas is a leading provider of private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions through its subsidiary Ondas Networks and American Robotics, Inc.
- "Our field-tested command and control ("C2") capabilities, along with our support for multiple licensed frequencies, will provide operators throughout the drone ecosystem with a new option in the 450 MHz band and other bands supporting air-to-ground communication," CEO Eric Brock said.
- Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 1.02% at $7.94 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.